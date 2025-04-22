CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of choir boys from Cambridge are recollecting on their visit to The Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

“It was amazing to see how he could bring so many people from different countries together,” said Will Vezeau.

The group of students from St. Paul’s Choir School in Harvard Square got a rare opportunity to ride in the Pope Mobile with the pope during that trip.

“Yeah, he shook my hand, and as a kid, its like ‘ok, who are the most important people in the world,'” said Ari Davis.

The group was personally invited to sing for the pope during his general audience at The Vatican in 2023.

“The pope was really friendly to all of us who boarded the car and it was really an amazing experience,” said Charlie Kraman. “To see all of the people, like, he made so many people happy all around him.”

Just being in the pope’s presence, the group knew right away he was a kind and down to Earth soul.

“That was given to him by God, and he was really grateful for what he had, and he kind of showed that in the way that he carried himself,” said Davis.

That’s how they’ll remember him.

“Don’t wait for the world to take care of you, take care of the world,” said Head of School at St. Paul’s Choir School, Patrick Moran.

