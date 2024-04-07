CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge church is looking for input from the community as it makes plans to rebuild the property to not only serve the church but also its neighbors.

Pastor Robin Lutjohan says it’s been a difficult time since the Faith Lutheran Church went up in flames in a six-alarm blaze that has since been blamed on arson. The church has since found a temporary home at the north campus of Pentecostal Tabernacle on Columbia Street.

“It’s definitely been a period of grieving, lamenting,” he said. “This is a 114 year old building that was built with great sacrifice and love by our ancestors in the faith.”

Now that structural engineers have said the building will have to be demolished this spring, the church is looking ahead to what they can use the space for.

“What will be the most useful and helpful kind of structure at that address … for the whole neighborhood, that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” he said.

To provide input about what the church should do with the space, visit https://faithcambridge.org/rebuild/.

You can also provide feedback:

By Email: rebuild@faithcambridge.org

rebuild@faithcambridge.org By Mail: PO Box 390419, Cambridge, MA 02139

PO Box 390419, Cambridge, MA 02139 In Person: Pr. Robin or a team member would be happy to meet with you!

Pr. Robin or a team member would be happy to meet with you! Open House: On March 23, 2024 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at 204 Prospect Street, The Islamic Society of Boston (ISB Cambridge) kindly offered us their space to discuss the future building of Faith Lutheran Church.

