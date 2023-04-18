CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities believe the large fire that burned in a church in Cambridge on Easter Sunday was intentionally set, the state Department of Fire Services announced on Tuesday.

Officials announced the development in a joint statement, asking for the public’s help and seeking any information as well as any photos or video of the scene on the day before the fire, the day of the fire or during firefighting operations.

The FBI also shared a flyer seeking information and calling the fire an arson.

“We are asking anyone with information on this fire, or who made observations in the area of the church that Sunday evening, to share it with investigators,” Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas Cahill Jr. said. “No piece of information is too small to share.”

“We are keenly aware that any place of worship is a cornerstone of the community, and we want to reassure residents that we’re approaching this case with the seriousness and gravity that it deserves,” Cahill continued.

The fire happened at the Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway.

Flames ripped through the more than 100-year-old church building, forcing crews to later remove its steeple.

The church’s pastor previously said there was no one inside the building when the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m.

Officials this week said the fire grew to six alarms before crews from 13 area communities including Cambridge were able to put it out.

Individuals with information in this case can call the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Individuals can also reach out online at tips.fbi.gov.

Officials have asked anyone with photos or videos of the scene to submit them at fbi.gov/cambridgechurchfire.

An investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday evening involving the Cambridge Fire Department, the Cambridge Police Department, state police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)