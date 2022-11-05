CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge City council will consider a proposal to ban turns on red at a meeting Monday.

One meeting agenda item under the policy order and resolution list is titled, “ban turns on red citywide.” The proposal is being put forth by the vice mayor and a councilmember.

There are already a few intersections with “No Turn on Red” signs, and some say a citywide ban would protect pedestrians and bicyclists. But not everyone agrees.

“The first bike accident I had, which was not anything serious, was exactly like, a car turning right,” Nima Dehmamy, who bikes in Cambridge, said. “It would certainly make things a little safer for people like me, but I also remember it was a little annoying in most places, no turn on red when I was driving.”

One woman said she understood the benefits of each side of the issue.

“I think it’d probably be safer for pedestrians and the bikers as well, but understand that that might cause some more traffic jams around here, which is not always ideal,” she said.

Another man had similar opinions.

“As a biker and a driver, I think I can understand both, like both opinions,” he said. “I think turning on red is fine, for crossings where it’s safe. So I wouldn’t ban it for every crossing.”

No matter what happens at Monday’s meeting, bikers and drivers will be happy to see a pedestrian and commuter safety focus in the city.

“It’s hard right? To be safe and make sure that we have traffic efficiency,” the same woman said.

Dehmamy was hopeful about the future for commuting options.

“I was here since grad school for 10 years and I think it’s certainly gotten a lot better,” he said.

The city council will allow public comment to the proposal at Sunday’s meeting, but commenters will have to register in advance to speak.

