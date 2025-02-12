CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders in Cambridge are ready to re-zone the city.

The city council voted to eliminate all single-family zoning. The reform removes dozens of barriers for developers to build housing.

It also allows for four-story residential buildings to be built without special permissions.

Critics said the change will lead to more luxury apartments, but supports said it will increase housing stock, which would increase affordability.

