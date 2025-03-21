CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A second group of men suspected of paying for sex at high-end brothels in the Boston area will learn Friday whether they will be called to court to face charges.

The first group faced probable cause hearings last week, and only two alleged brothel clients appeared in front of the judge. Lawyers appeared for the rest of the accused clients.

The attorney for Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner defended his client, who was a no show at Friday’s hearing, before a clerk magistrate to determine if he and 10 others should face criminal charges in connection with the brothel operation busted by law enforcement.

“Paul Toner is a person I’ve known my entire life,” said Councilor’s attorney Tim Flaherty. “He’s a person of high character. He loves his family and his family loves him.”

Attorneys for the men were looking to do away with any potential criminal charges, but the clerk magistrate opted to move forward with the cases, indicating there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges of sexual conduct for a fee.

Federal prosecutors say they paid for sex through a brothel ring operating out of apartments in Cambridge, Watertown, and in the Washington, D.C. area.

Federal prosecutors claim the clients included politicians, professors, military officers and corporate executives who not only paid monthly fees, but up to $600 an hour for sexual favors.

The three suspects accused of operating the brothels have all pleaded guilty in federal court.

The manager of the brothel network, 42-year-old Han Lee, of Cambridge, was sentenced last week to four years in prison.

Two others who have pleaded guilty in the case will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

