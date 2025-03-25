CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner came to his own defense following accusations that he paid for sex at a high-end brothel.

“I’ve been an effective councilor who has carried out my official duties during my time in office to the best of my abilities,” said Toner.

Late last week, Toner was identified in court as a frequent customer of a prostitution ring ran out of luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown.

At the start of Monday’s council meeting, Toner briefly addressed the scandal and slammed those who, he says, have already convicted him in the court of public opinion.

“As this is an ongoing legal matter, I will not contest the statements being circulated in the community regarding this case,” said Toner.

The council declined to discuss the allegations against Toner.

However, it did vote, against his wishes, to suspend a rule of procedure, allowing residents to address the non-agenda topic during public comment.

One young woman stood up and demanded that Toner resign.

“What message are we sending young people if Toner is permitted to stay in office,” said Madeline, during public comment.

Toner is one of 28 men named by police as an alleged client, but has not been charged in the high-end brothel case.

The reported ringleader is serving four years for sex trafficking and money laundering.

Over the weekend, the mayor and some councilors released statements calling the allegations “deeply concerning,” but also reserving judgement, until the legal process plays out.

Cambridge state representative Mike Connolly, who is pushing a bill to legalize sex work, is among the voices calling on Toner to step down.

“…As a community, we must reject all forms of sexual coercion and sexual violence, including sex trafficking…Councilor Toner cannot continue representing the City of Cambridge and its residents,” said Connolly.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)