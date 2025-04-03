CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge City Councilor has been stripped of several committee titles after he was named in a Boston area high-end brothel bust.

Councilor Paul Toner was one of 28 men named by police as an alleged client.

The city council took away several of his responsibilities and reassigned them to other members.

In a letter, Cambridge Mayor E. Denise Simmons named the reassignments. “Councilor Patricia Nolan will serve as the sole Chair of the Finance Committee. Councilor Ayesha Wilson will serve as the sole Chair of the Public Safety Committee. Councilor Ayesha Wilson will serve as the sole Chair of the Economic Development & University Relations Committee. Vice Mayor Marc McGovern will be named Chair of the Government Operations Committee. Vice Mayor Marc McGovern will be named sole Chair of the Ordinance Committee. Councilor Paul Toner will continue in his role as Co-Chair of the Special Committee on Charter Review, alongside Councilor Sumbul Siddiqui.”

Toner has apologized but says he will not step down.

