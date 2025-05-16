CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge city councilor charged with paying for sex pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors allege Councilor Paul Toner was a frequent customer of the brothel ring that ran out of luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown.

Tim Flaherty, his attorney, said there is no evidence to support the case against him.

“I can tell you that he’s a good, decent human being, and has been since he was a young man and he will continue to be,” Flaherty said. “His thoughts are that he loves his family and he’s very grateful that his family loves him.”

Toner is one of 28 men named by police as an alleged client in the prostitution ring.

Flaherty said Toner plans to fight the allegations and has no intention of stepping down from the Cambridge City Council.

