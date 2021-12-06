SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge is looking to add a position to address its growing rat problem.

The city has been discussing adding a rodent control liaison who would serve as a point of contact to coordinate their response to complaints about rats and other rodents.

Cambridge officials say the pandemic is a key reason the number of rats is growing.

“Rats were sort of used to going to the dumpsters in the squares and at the restaurants to feed. And then when the restaurant shut down happened, they had to find food elsewhere. And it sort of sent them out to the residential neighborhoods. And now that they’ve found things to eat and places to hide there, they’ve sort of stayed,” Community Relations Manager Dan Riviello said.

Back in September, Cambridge approved a program that would allow the city to provide rodent control services on private property.

The rat liaison position has not yet been approved by the city.

