CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The deadly shooting of a 32-year-old man in Cambridge on Saturday has sparked questions from the community about safety in the city as no arrests have yet been made in connection with the case.

Officers responded to a report of a person on the ground near the intersection of Broadway and Norfolk streets at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Xavier Bautista, of Cambridge, dead at the scene, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Pauline Wells.

Friends and family of Bautista gathered at the site Wednesday morning, lighting candles in his memory. Those who knew him said he was a dedicated employee of the Cambridge Department of Public Works.

The group walked to the vigil following a community meeting at the Cambridge Senior Center, where people called for justice, as police have not yet identified the person responsible for his death.

“While we are extremely devastated, we will continue to fight for justice,” said Demetris Grimsley, Bautista’s fiancée.

During the meeting, many directed questions at city leaders, asking whether the Cambridge City Council’s decision to remove shot-spotter, a gun detection technology, delayed response time in this case.

In response, Cambridge Police Commissioner Pauline Wells said, “We can never be sure, obviously, but I think we would’ve been in a better position.”

City councilors had previously voted to remove those cameras because of privacy concerns. Community members at the meeting argued that safety concerns outweigh pirvacy concerns, and the city also needs to do more preventative work when it comes to gun violence.

“It would be amazing if we got more video footage, but I think something that people are forgetting is that cameras are not preventative,” said one resident.

“When a crime happens in the city, it feels to me, and to the police department, like we failed,” Wells said. “We do as much as we can, but I will commit to you that we will do more.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at (617) 349-3300.

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