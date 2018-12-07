CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge community came together to honor the group who uprighted a menorah after a man knocked it down on the official start of Hanukkah.

People gathered on the Cambridge Commons Thursday night to light the candles on the menorah.

Those who attended the event say they wanted to highlight the good in the community.

“A bad situation was made better by a bunch of strangers,” said John O’Toole, who helped fix the menorah. “I think it’s a really good thing to see a bunch of strangers come together to make a bad situation good.”

Police are still searching for the suspect who toppled the menorah last Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3359.

