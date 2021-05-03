Cambridge company working on COVID-19/flu vaccine patch

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local company is working to create a less intrusive vaccine for both COVID-19 and the flu.

The National Institutes of Health have given Cambridge-based Vaxess a grant to research a patch version of the coronavirus vaccine that would work on seasonal flus as well.

“What we’re looking to do is combine COVID and flu vaccines in a single patch that would get mailed directly to your house every fall, and then you’re protected from both diseases throughout the duration of the year,” said Vaxess CEO Michael Schrader.

Schrader said the patch would be self-applied to the patient’s forearm for five minutes and thrown away afterward.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)