CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Cambridge is considering having unarmed civilians conduct traffic stops as opposed to police.

Two city councilors submitted a proposal Monday, calling for the city manager to look into “transferring primary traffic enforcement responsibilities from the Cambridge Police Department to unarmed, trained enforcement personnel in the Traffic & Parking Department, Department of Public Works, Health & Human Services, or another suitable department.”

This comes in light of nationwide demands for racial justice following the death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.

The city councilors say that routine traffic stops impact drivers of color more than white drivers and that having trained city employees conduct them would reduce the possibility of violence.

Police officers would still be responsible for apprehending known criminals and dangerous or erratic drivers that the city councilors say “clearly goes beyond routine traffic enforcement.”

The city councilors have called on the city manager to report back to the council on this matter as soon as possible.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)