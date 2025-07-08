CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge City Councilor Paul Toner, charged in connection with a brothel bust, said he will not seek reelection.

Prosecutors said Toner was a frequent customer of a brothel that was run out of luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown.

Toner’s attorney said there is no evidence to support the claim against him; he pleaded not guilty in May.

He said he plans to explore “other opportunities” and plans to remain active in Cambridge as a private citizen.

Toner is one of 28 men named by police as clients of the prostitution ring.

Federal investigators said the list of clients includes elected officials, doctors, and military officials, among others.

