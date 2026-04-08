CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge School Committee delayed a decision about whether to suspend all screen time for students from Pre-K to second grade.

The proposal sponsor said the ban is necessary, pointing to a recent study from the American Academy of Pediatrics on the dangers of screen time for young children.

The district is currently analyzing how screen time is being used in classrooms, and on Tuesday night most committee members voted to wait until the superintendent’s presentation with that data.

That presentation is expected on May 19.

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