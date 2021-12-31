CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge officials will close school on Monday and Tuesday for staff and student COVID-19 testing, returning to class on Wednesday, Jan. 5, officials said Friday.

Officials said they wanted to test as many students as possible on Monday and get results by Tuesday in order to open on Wednesday.

The Peabody, King Open, Morse and CRLS schools will hold free walk-in testing for students on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.

