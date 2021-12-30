CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Cambridge plans to expand its free COVID-19 testing program to seven days a week amid a COVID-19 surge.

Beginning Jan. 3, people who live or work in Cambridge can get tested for the coronavirus at CIC Health’s 295 Third St. location any day of the week. This will last through January.

“With the surge of the omicron variant and the increased demand for testing, we worked to quickly make more appointments available to residents,” Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale said in a joint statement. “We want to thank CIC Health for their partnership in expanding their testing to seven days a week for those who live and work in Cambridge, and we’re extremely grateful for and proud of the efforts of the members of the Cambridge Pandemic Collaborative for their continued work at our walk-in testing sites.”

The hours for the free testing location are Sundays from 2 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled here. Walk-ins are not accepted at this site.

To find other testing options, visit www.mass.gov/covid-19-testing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)