CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge fire captain is desperately searching for his “irreplaceable” badge that he says was stolen from his vehicle Tuesday night.

Brandon Hugh Sr. wrote on Facebook that multiple items were taken from his car while he was working at the firehouse on River Street, including a badge that originally belonged to his father in 1982.

The badge was passed down to Hugh in 2007 when he got promoted.

Their initials and promotional dates are engraved on the back of the badge.

Anyone who may find this sentimental item is asked to return it to the Cambridge Fire Headquarters at 491 Broadway.

