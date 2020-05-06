CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - With a little help from a local tow company, Cambridge fire crews were able to recover a golf cart that overturned into the Lechmere Canal.

Firefighters donned protective suits and jumped into the cold waters Wednesday night to pull the cart out.

The mishap was said to be accidental and no injuries were reported.

Engine 3, Rescue 1, & Division 1 assisted in recovery of a security golf cart from the Lechmere Canal/Canal Park area tonight (6 May). The mishap was accidental. There were no injuries & no threat to the environment. Phil's Tow was on scene to remove the cart.

— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) May 7, 2020

There is no threat to the environment.

It is unclear how the cart came to be in the water in the first place.

