CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge fire crews battled a transformer fire that required them to cut power to surrounding homes Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene near the intersection of Allston and Pleasant streets for reports of a transformer fire that had spread to a triple-decker, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 2 p.m. and Eversources was called to the scene to evaluate the damage done to the wires.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, nearly 250 homes and businesses are without power in Cambridge.

So far, it is unclear what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured.

Four engines, 3 ladders, 2 squads, Rescue 1, & Divs 1 & 2 are working. Exposure lines are in place. Div Chief 1 reqd power cut to the block due to overheadd elec lines burning. https://t.co/Jp0u6pv9lR — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 10, 2021

Traffic has been diverted from the area as clean up efforts get underway.

