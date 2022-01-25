CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighters was injured while battling a two-alarm house fire in Cambridge on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to reports of the blaze at 259 Broadway shortly before 11:30 a.m. found the fire raging on the top floor of a triple-decker, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Nine residents were displaced but none of them were hurt.

One firefighter was treated by EMS and transported to a medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury.

Two cats were rescued from the building and given emergency care however, one died a short time later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

