Cambridge firefighters battling classroom building blaze on Harvard Yard

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in a classroom building on Harvard Yard.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 26 Harvard Yard just before noon found flames in a pipe chase and heavy smoke coming from a 3.5-story brick and wood building.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

