Cambridge firefighters extinguish grill fire that threatened house, injured 1

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a grill fire Thursday morning that broke out behind a home in Cambridge.

Three fire engines were dispatched to Gibson Street to combat the blaze that erupted just before 11:30 a.m, according to the department’s Twitter page.

Officials determined that the grill’s propane tank exploded,

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any surrounding structures.

One resident was treated at the scene with minor burns.

Teamwork at the Gibson Street fire: It is an everyday occurrence for all #CambMA public safety agencies to work together, even while several other emergency incidents were in progress simultaneously citywide. @CambridgePolice @ProEMSCambridge @CambridgeMAFire

TY to @MBTA also pic.twitter.com/7TUeXa6wNO — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) September 6, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)