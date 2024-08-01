CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters helped rescue a raccoon in Cambridge Thursday after the animal got stuck in a storm drain grate in North Cambridge.

The Cambridge Fire Department in a post on Facebook said the rescue happened Thursday morning on Harvey Street.

Personnel from Cambridge Animal Control and Cambridge Public Works responded alongside the fire department and eventually freed the raccoon by lifting the grate off the storm drain and spreading olive oil around the raccoon’s head.

The fire department described the rescue as a “long-duration teamwork effort.” Once the racoon was loose from the grate, officials said they hydrated it and released it “into the urban wildlife area.”

The fire department thanked other city departments who aided in the rescue.

“Thank you also to the neighbor who supplied the olive oil!” officials added.

