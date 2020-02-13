Cambridge firefighters rescue person from freezing Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to the Charles River in Cambridge Thursday to rescue a victim who had fallen in.

Firefighters donned special suits and braved freezing temperatures to pull the person to safety around 4 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The incident occurred near Wadsworth Street.

It is unclear how that person ended up in the water.

No further details have been released.

At approx 4 pm today, @CambridgeMAFire members rescued a victim from the Charles River near Wadsworth St.

Firefighters Clare Collar & Stephen Crowley of Engine 2 are shown bringing the victim to safety. Several fire companies were deployed. Group 1 was on duty. pic.twitter.com/RX1caRJ1Nm — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 13, 2020

