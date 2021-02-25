Cambridge firefighters rescue person in distress from Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters pulled a person in distress from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a person in the river in the area of 45 Memoria Drive transported the person to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

