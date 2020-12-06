Cambridge, Framingham schools move to full remote learning

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two large school districts are going completely online this week as coronavirus cases increase.

Framingham schools will go online Monday after an increase in cases following Thanksgiving, officials said. The schools could return to in-person classes by mid-January, according to officials.

And Cambridge schools will go to full remote learning on Thursday for at least a week, officials said, re-opening in-person classes when case numbers go down.

