CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - High school students at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School returned to the classrooms for full-time, in-person learning on Monday.

This comes after hundreds of Cambridge Public Schools elementary and upper school students transitioned to full-time, in-person learning.

“We’re thrilled to finally have CPS public schools safely open full time at every grade level,” Cambridge Schools Superintendent Kenneth Salim said. “Shifting to a fully in-person model in compliance with state requirements has required significant changes to student and staff schedules. We thank our students, families, and staff for their flexibility and understanding.”

The state has mandated that high schools provide full-time, in-person learning by May 17.

