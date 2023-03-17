CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Cambridge has hired a consultant to conduct a third-party review of its police department and its policies, including a review of an officer-involved shooting in January that killed a 20-year-old man.

The city and police department announced on Friday that they would bring in the Washington, D.C.-based Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) for an independent review of Cambridge PD’s training and protocols.

“A recognized leader in the industry with more than 40 years of experience, PERF has assisted state, county, and local police departments and sheriffs’ offices, as well as federal and international law enforcement agencies,” an announcement from Cambridge PD stated. “Their breadth of experience includes evaluating law enforcement agencies to ensure they are employing the best and most progressive practices.”

The announcement came two months after an officer shot and killed Sayed Faisal of Cambridge during a confrontation on Jan. 4.

The shooting death occurred after police initially received calls about a man jumping out of an apartment window with a kukri knife and allegedly cutting himself with the weapon and broken glass.

Locating Faisal, authorities said police initially tried to engage with the 20 year old verbally, but used a non-lethal sponge round when he allegedly moved towards police while wielding a knife.

It was after the non-lethal round failed that an officer discharged their weapon once, fatally wounding Faisal, who died at a hospital after being treated at the scene. The officer was later placed on leave.

Following Faisal’s death and an outcry from community members asking for an investigation into whether deadly force was necessary, the police department announced they would introduce reforms that included body cameras and training on the use of non-lethal solution when responding to emergency calls.

An attorney representing the victim’s family said the new body cameras were a step in the right direction, but more needed to be done.

By hiring PERF, officials said they hope to have a third-party, independent review of the police department’s training programs, policies and protocols.

“Part of this work will include reviewing the January 4th fatal police shooting of Arif Sayed Faisal to determine how training and protocols could be revised or improved to ensure the safest outcome for all involved in a critical incident,” the announcement stated.

Officials said the review will be handled by a seven-member team that will include a combination of law enforcement professionals and civilians, “one of whom specializes in officer-involved shooting investigations.”

“A report will be delivered within three months of PERF conducting their last interview and/or receiving their last requested item(s) following the completion of an independent inquest and will be made available to the public through the Cambridge Police website,” the announcement added.

On their website, PERF describes itself as a nonprofit organization founded in 1976 that acts as a “police research and policy organization and a provider of management services, technical assistance, and executive-level education to support law enforcement agencies.”

The Cambridge Police Department noted that the group has previously worked with departments in Paterson, NJ, Fredericksburg, VA, Fayetteville, NC, Virginia Beach, VA, and Washington, D.C.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)