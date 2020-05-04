Cambridge hospital staff give send-off to postal worker recovered from coronavirus

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham postal worker who spent two months being treated for and recovering from the coronavirus got a special send-off from Cambridge hospital workers when he finally left their care for good Monday.

Bob Johnson, 40, was admitted to Newton-Wellesley Hospital on March 31 for low oxygen levels. He later tested positive for the coronavirus and was put on a ventilator.

By mid-April, Johnson wasn’t yet healthy enough to go home, but was moved to Spaulding Hospital’s recovery unit in Cambridge.

“Usually after the ICU, patients who are very debilitated and not able to go home and still need to be hospitalized, they end up coming to our facility for continued care,” said Dr. Cintia Barbosa.

Johnson’s condition finally improved and he got the OK to leave on Monday, as friends, family and hospital workers waved signs cheering him on. Johnson used the send-off to thank everyone who had cared for him.

“I just want to say thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Newton-Wellesley for keeping me alive and taking care of me and a special thank you to the nurses and therapists at Cambridge Spaulding … you’re all heroes,” Johnson said.

