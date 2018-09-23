Cambridge hosts annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Many, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, flooded the streets of Cambridge for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk raises awareness and money to find a cure for the disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC.

Walsh, who lost his grandmother to the disease, attended the event to show support.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)