CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Cambridge is installing nine mobile showers in Harvard Square for the homeless community after the coronavirus pandemic prompted a loss in shelter beds.

Cambridge lost 90 shelter beds due to social distancing, leaving some out in the cold, according to City Councilor Marc McGovern.

The installation of the mobile showers in trailers is not a long-term solution but a temporary way to address an urgent need.

“It’s a public health issue, it’s a dignity issue,” McGovern said. “People need to be clean, they want to be clean, they should be clean, and this is just one way that we’re trying to put this stop gap measure in place.”

The city is also paying local restaurants so they can provide meals for the homeless.

