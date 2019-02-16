Cambridge kidnapping suspect nabbed

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless man accused of grabbing a young girl and walking with her and her sister through Cambridge on Thursday has been arrested, police say.

Lionel Ivan Brathwaite Jr, 52, was taken into police custody Saturday morning on an arrest warrant for two counts of kidnapping, according to a release issued by Cambridge police.

The girls told police that the suspect asked for directions and grabbed one of them by the arm.

Surveillance footage shows the man walking with the sisters down several streets and stopping at what was believed to be Salem Street.

The girls said the man asked them if they wanted to go down an alley with him and the sisters declined.

Officer say they are still investigating a report from the mother of a 17-year-old who said an unknown man had followed her daughter home from Central Square on Feb. 3.

