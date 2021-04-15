CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Cambridge is launching a new pilot program that will provide guaranteed income to 120 residents over 18 months.

The Guaranteed Income Pilot Initiative is set to help out some of Cambridge’s most vulnerable residents by providing $500 recurring monthly payments to single caretaker households with children under the age of 18.

The program will look at the long-term impacts a guaranteed income has on local and national economic policy.

