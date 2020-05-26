Cambridge law firm giving away a year of free haircuts to person with worst quarantine hair

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Has your hair gotten out of control since the start of the coronavirus pandemic? One Cambridge law firm is looking to give away a year of free haircuts to the person with the worst quarantine hair.

Altman & Altman LLP is teaming up with Somerville’s Str8 Edge Barbershop to provide 24 free cuts, or two cuts a month, to someone who has unwillingly achieved the most unkempt look under the state’s former stay-at-home advisory.

People can enter the contest by posting a picture of their current look to Instagram using the hashtag #CheckAltmanChallenge.

The winner will be selected Friday at 8 p.m. and will be redeemable when Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone allows barbershops and salons to reopen with restrictions.

Gov. Charles Baker permitted hair cutting establishments to reopen on Monday but Curtatone announced last week that he is taking a more cautious approach.

