CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A United States Postal Service mail carrier went above and beyond their duties by taking care of a stray cat in Cambridge before the Animal Rescue League of Boston found him a new home in time for the holidays.

The anonymous mail carrier showed great compassion for the roughly 8-year-old cat, later named Jackson, by feeding him and constructing a cardboard shelter to protect him from the elements.

As winter moved in and temperatures began to drop, the mailer carrier grew concerned and contacted the ARL’s Field Services Department to rescue the cat.

Jackson was said to be extremely friendly when approached by ARL Field Services staff.

He was brought to ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, where a thorough veterinary exam revealed that he suffered from extensive dental disease, a number of abrasions, and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

ARL shelter medicine staff performed a deep dental cleaning on Jackson and ended up extracting 10 teeth due to the severity of his dental disease.

After recovering from his medical procedures, Jackson found his forever home.

The ARL says he is “thriving in his new environment under a new name — Teddy!”

They added that, “ARL is grateful to this anonymous mail carrier and their incredible act of compassion and kindness to not only look after Jackson but to make sure he didn’t have to spend another winter on the tough streets of Boston.”

