Cambridge man accused of brandishing knife in apparent road rage incident

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was taken into custody Thursday after police say he brandished a knife during a road rage incident.

Officers were called to the scene earlier in the day for reports of a man pulling a knife on another driver who was said to be blocking Highland Avenue, according to a post on the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter page.

They were able to recover the knife and the man, whose name was not released, is now facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge.

No one was injured.

After a #CambMA man was involved in a road rage incident & pulled a knife on a driver blocking Highland Ave. earlier today, Officers quickly arrived on-scene, recovered the knife and arrested the man for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Most importantly, nobody was injured. pic.twitter.com/4OvaxbNBJY — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 6, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)