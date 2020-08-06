Cambridge man accused of brandishing knife in apparent road rage incident

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was taken into custody Thursday after police say he brandished a knife during a road rage incident.
Officers were called to the scene earlier in the day for reports of a man pulling a knife on another driver who was said to be blocking Highland Avenue, according to a post on the Cambridge Police Department’s Twitter page.
They were able to recover the knife and the man, whose name was not released, is now facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge.
No one was injured.
