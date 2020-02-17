BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in downtown Boston early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing the area of 222 Friend St. around 1:45 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound and a large group congregating around a black motor vehicle, Boston police said.

A witness told officers that a man had punched someone in the face and stabbed one of their friends before retreating to the car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers saw a knife inside the vehicle and placed the suspect, 30-year-old Kevin Pires, under arrest, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

