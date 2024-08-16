CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing federal drug charges in connection with an investigation into counterfeit pills.

Investigators said 33-year-old Schuyler Oppenheimer, of Cambridge, who also went by “SK” and “Michael Sylvain” manufactured pills that looked like prescription drugs, including Adderall.

“The sprawling manufacturing of illegal drugs alleged in this case is as dangerous as it is appalling. It is alleged that Mr. Oppenheimer illegally manufactured hundreds of kilograms of lethal drugs in order to continue to saturate our streets with deadly drugs,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy in a statement. “Our office is dedicated to stopping the flow of fentanyl into our communities, which, as evidenced by these charges, includes shipments from China. This case is yet another example of the critical collaboration between federal law enforcement partners and the Massachusetts State Police to prevent illegal narcotics from reaching our streets.”

The pills actually contained methamphetamine or fentanyl; authorities said he ordered shipments of the drugs from China.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oppenheimer is alleged to be responsible for manufacturing over 200 kilograms of the counterfeit pills.

He is charged with possession of 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and two counts of wire fraud.

“Oppenheimer’s sophisticated operation has shown the utter disregard for the people in our communities.” said John Mawn, Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police. “I applaud the tireless work by the members of the MSP and our Law Enforcement partners assigned to the Task Force. Oppenheimer’s arrest will hopefully make a significant impact to the affected communities and stop the destruction of lives.”

