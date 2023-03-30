CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Cambridge more than 22 years ago, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Officials said the man snuck into the child’s room in the middle of the night in October of 2000, covering her mouth with his hand and sexually assaulting her. Officials said the man then ran out of the house.

The DA’s office said police gathered evidence at the scene including a fingerprint later linked to the suspect in this case.

The DA’s office said authorities also attempted to construct a DNA profile using DNA found on boxer shorts left behind at the scene

Decades later, the DA’s office said new DNA testing on the boxer shorts helped lead to a break in the case

Reddick was arraigned on Thursday on three charges of rape of a child with force.

He did not show his face in court.

Investigators said the man lived in the girl’s neighborhood, with his home just a half mile from the girl’s home.

