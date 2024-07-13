MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old Cambridge man drowned while swimming in a lake in New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

Amin Taheri was swimming in Crystal Lake in Manchester when a witness noticed he disappeared, according to New Hampshire state police.

Witnesses went into the water and found him. Life-saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead at Elliot Hospital.

At this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Supervisor William Dansereau at 603-293-2037 or email William.J.Dansereau@DOS.NH.GOV.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)