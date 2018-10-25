CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing weapons charges after police say they found dozens of illegal guns — including a complete AR-15 build kit and a milling machine — while executing two search warrants on Tuesday.

As a result of an investigation that launched in July after the U.S. Postal Service alerted Cambridge police to suspicious activity at an address on Seven Pines Avenue, officers executing a search warrant at that home and a second home on Gold Star Road found 25 illegal guns, three unregistered assault rifles, parts to make dozens of additional illegal firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, five bullet-proof vests, body armor, and milling machines, according to Cambridge police.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that more than 75 packages worth more than $26,000 were delivered to Devine, including a complete AR-15 build kit and a milling machine, with return addresses primarily originating from gun and weapons companies.

As a result of the search, Matthew Devine, 39, who did not have a license to carry, was arrested on 26 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition without an FID Card, three counts of illegal possession of assault rifles, six counts of illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device, three counts of possession of a silencer, one count of possession of ammunition, and one count of use of body armor in the commission of a felony.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge District Court and ordered held without bail.

In a statement, Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr., said, “I wanted to commend our Detectives and our cooperating partners, who have diligently worked on this case over the last several months. The operation that was identified was deeply troubling and the results of this long-term investigation will make a significant positive impact on our community.”

