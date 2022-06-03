CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was arraigned in court Friday after he allegedly threatened to harm the staff at Cambridge City Hospital.

Police officers were called to the emergency entrance of the hospital shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday for an initial report of an unwanted person who made verbal threats to the staff, according to police.

Staff members told investigators that Brendan Donoghue, 25, was treated the night before and came back asking for medical records and to be seen by a doctor. After refusing to fill out the necessary paperwork, staff members said Donoghue became angry and threatened to come back and “light this place up.”

A nurse reportedly spoke to Donoghue on the phone and he reportedly made the same threat,” police said.

He was taken into custody near River Street and Fairmont Street a short time later and officers said no weapons were found in his possession.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)