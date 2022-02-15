CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run that left a woman injured.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Dana Street Monday afternoon for reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, according to police.

A woman in her seventies was transported to a hospital. She was conscious and alert at the time.

Investigators said they were able to find an abandoned rental car that matched the description given to them by a witness.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was summoned and will face charges including, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

