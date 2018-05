CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Cambridge man was found guilty of killing and dismembering a Somerville man in 2015.

Carlos Colina was convicted of first-degree murder and improper disposal of human remains.

Police in Cambridge found a duffel bag stuffed with human body parts leaning against a fence. Surveillance video was used to connect Colina to the murder.

