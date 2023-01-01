CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Rhode Island state police are investigating a crash in Richmond that left a Cambridge man dead.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 95 northbound around noon Saturday found a vehicle that had left the highway and rolled over, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The driver, Eric S. Qualey, 43, of Cambridge, was taken to Kent County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)