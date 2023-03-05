Paul Nugent of Cambridge is the winner of a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.

Nugent chose this particular ticket because he was attracted to its green color. He opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). He plans on using his winnings to buy a house in Maine.

He purchased his winning ticket at Luigi’s Variety at 520 Cambridge St. in Cambridge. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)