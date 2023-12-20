CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing prison after pleading guilty to three counts of rape.

Roger Reddick Jr., 41, admitted to sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl when he broke into a stranger’s home in Cambridge.

Officials said Reddick Jr. allegedly snuck into the child’s room early in the morning of Oct. 18, 2000, covering her mouth with his hand and sexually assaulting her. Officials said Reddick then ran out of the house.

The DA’s office said police gathered evidence including boxer shorts left at the scene.

Years later, the DA’s office said new DNA testing on the boxer shorts helped lead to a break in the case.

“In 2022, our cold case unit began looking at this case and working with the crime laboratory,” District Attorney Marian Ryan said in March, after Reddick was charged. “As a result of advances in technology, that profile that had been obtained from the shorts was able to be uploaded and a match to Mr. Reddick as the source of the major profile on those shorts was made.”

Investigators said Reddick lived in the girl’s neighborhood in 2000, with his home just a half mile from where the girl lived.

Reddick is facing 10 to 12 years in state prison.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)