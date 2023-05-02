CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge Matignon School will permanently close at the end of the current school year, the school’s Board of Trustees president announced on Tuesday.

President Marc-Anthony Hourihan signed the announcement sent to school community members, citing financial challenges as the main reason for the Catholic school’s closure after 75 years of operation.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that The Cambridge Matignon School will permanently close its doors upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year,” Hourihan said.

“Although we continue to boast an extensive international student program, strong pipeline to top-tier colleges and universities as well as an immensely experienced and educated faculty, we unfortunately are not immune from the financial challenges that go with continuing this expectation of greatness,” he continued, in part. “While all members of our school leadership group have exhausted all options to continue forward, we have not been able to secure the funds necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the school.”

Hourihan said the decision “is a difficult one for everyone in our school community,” adding that school leaders are committed to supporting school community members moving forward.

“We will always honor the celebrated history of this great institution and we will work to ensure the transition process is treated with the most respect and support possible for everyone affected by this decision,” Hourihan said.

News of Matignon’s upcoming shutdown follows other announcements in recent months, including planned closures of Bishop Connelly High School in Fall River and Mount Alvernia High School in Newton.

Both Bishop Connelly and Mount Alvernia are also scheduled to close at the end of the year.

